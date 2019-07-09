Menu
Racing
Speed With Skinny Keels
Modern raceboats with high-aspect keels require flow at all times.
By
Steve Hunt
July 9, 2019
Racing
The Idems of Regis Lake
Century-old classics racing in modern times
By
Ralph Naranjo
Racing
Scallywag First to Finish Transatlantic
First into Cowes, the fast 100-footer escaped the light winds that would eventually engulf the rest of the fleet.
By
James Boyd
Racing
Adult Summer Camp’s New Home
The Pacific Northwest’s once-glorious race week relocates to start a new life
By
Kurt Hoehne
Sailboats
My Class, My Story: Interlake
By
Jim Ward
Racing
Flight Control on SailGP’s F50
By
Dave Reed
Racing
Fragomen's Interlodge Is Best of Block
By
Bill Wagner for Storm Trysail Club
Racing
Block Island Race Week, Light-Air Patience
By
Bill Wagner for Storm Trysail Club
Racing
Block Island Race Week, Round the Island
Racing
SailGP New York: Breaking Man and Machine
Nood Regattas
Top J/105 Team Wins Caribbean Championship Berth at 2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Chicago
Racing
Block Island Race Week Starts in Style
Racing
Eyes and Ears On Competition at SailGP New York
Nood Regattas
Windquest Leads 52s After Four Races at Chicago NOOD
Racing
Team Japan Streaks to Its First SailGP Win
Racing
The Patriarch and His Posse
Nood Regattas
2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago: Saturday Images
Nood Regattas
By
Staff
Nood Regattas
Preparing Toward Perfection in the J/111
By
Dave Reed
Nood Regattas
2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago: Friday Images
By
Staff
Nood Regattas
Racing Cancelled Due to Fog on First Day of Chicago NOOD
By
Michael Hanson
Nood Regattas
The Taipan Man
By
Dave Reed
Racing
Dee’s For the Seas
Racing
Vintage J/35 Classmen
Lion in Winter
What Luck Has to Do with It
Doing One Job Well
Star Class—Ingrained Appreciation
Boston College Wins Match Race Championship
Racing
Musical Chairs with Olympic Sailing Events
Racing
Williams and Co. Defend Gold Cup Title
Racing
Sailing World College Rankings, Presented by Gill, Spring 2019, No. 4
Nood Regattas
Local Skipper John White Wins J/80 Class And Championship Berth
Nood Regattas
2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis: Sunday Images
With building winds and driving rain pelting the Chesapeake Bay, 190 teams returned to the water for the final day of racing at the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta.
Nood Regattas
College Rivals Tied Atop NOOD Regatta’s Competitive Fleet
After a light and shifty second day, the top-two teams of the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta’s J/22 fleet are tied with one final day of racing ahead.
Nood Regattas
2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis: Saturday Images
Light winds kept the racing to a minimum at the 2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta, allowing the North Sails Rally Race to set off for spinnaker and non-spinnaker fleets. Other circles completed two or three races.
Nood Regattas
Local Teams Claim Top Spots In Season Opener
Competitors at the 2019 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis finish the first day of racing with four races.
Videos
How To
A Tack and Cunningham Combo
A simple approach gets you your cunningham adjustment and a better foot presentation.
By
Erik Shampain
Racing
Young Cuppers Regroup
Time and money win the America’s Cup. For Stars + Stripes Team USA, both are increasingly precious every day.
By
Dave Reed
Racing
Sailing World College Rankings Presented by Gill, No. 3
By
Dave Reed
Racing
Fertilizing the Roots
A new growth initiative from US Sailing, with funding from West Coast benefactor Tom Siebel, aims to tap community sailing’s untapped potential.
By
undefined
Racing
SailGP Brings the Action to San Fran
With two weeks until SailGP’s inaugural stateside racing, the U.S. SailGP team made a splash when its F50 racing catamaran was hoisted into the waters of San Francisco Bay for the very first time.
By
SailGP Media
Nood Regattas
Annapolis Sailors Set For Season Opener with the NOOD
With an impressive new sailing center to host local and visiting teams, the Annapolis Yacht Club prepares for the onslaught of NOOD sailors next week.
By
Michael Hanson
How To
On the Road Again
Here are some tips and tricks for trailering your small one-design or PHRF boat to an out-of-town regatta.
By
Erik Shampain
How To
Sailboat Racing Rules around Marks
In part one of a series, we explore some fundamental sailboat racing rules.
By
Dick Rose